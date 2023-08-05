Global food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal and India restricts rice exports

Global Economy

AP/UNB
05 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 05:04 pm

Related News

Global food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal and India restricts rice exports

AP/UNB
05 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 05:04 pm
Global food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal and India restricts rice exports

Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world, and India restricted some of its rice exports, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly traded food commodities, increased 1.3% in July over June, driven by higher costs for rice and vegetable oil. It was the first uptick since April, when higher sugar prices bumped up the index slightly for the first time in a year.

Commodity prices have been falling since hitting record highs last year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Disrupted supplies from the two countries exacerbated a global food crisis because they're leading suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products, especially to nations in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia where millions are struggling with hunger.

The world is still rebounding from those price shocks, which have increased inflation, poverty and food insecurity in developing nations that rely on imports.
International wheat prices rose by 1.6% in July over June, the first increase in nine months, FAO chief economist Maximo Torero said.

More worrying is India's trade ban on some varieties of non-Basmati white rice, prompting hoarding of the staple in some parts of the world. The restrictions imposed late last month came as an earlier-than-expected El Niño brought drier, warmer weather in some parts of Asia and was expected to harm rice production.

Rice prices rose 2.8% in July from a month earlier and 19.7% this year to reach their highest level since September 2011, the FAO said.

More expensive rice "raises substantial food security concerns for a large swath of the world population, especially those that are most poor and who dedicate a larger share of their incomes to purchase food," the organization said in a statement.

It will be especially challenging for sub-Saharan Africa because it's a key importer of rice, Torero told reporters.

Even sharper was the jump in vegetable oil prices as tracked by the FAO, rising 12.1% last month over June after falling for seven months in a row. The organization pointed to a 15% surge in sunflower oil prices following "renewed uncertainties" about supplies following the end of the grain deal.

"While the world has adequate food supplies, challenges to supplies from major producers due to conflict, export restrictions or weather-induced production shortfalls can lead to supply and demand imbalances across regions," said Torero, the FAO chief economist. That will lead to a "lack of food access because of increasing prices and potential food insecurity."

He noted that global food commodity prices are different than what people pay at markets and grocery stores. Despite prices plunging on world markets since last year, that relief hasn't reached households.

Local food prices are still rising in many developing countries because their currencies have weakened against the dollar, which is used to buy grain and vegetable oil.

"That transmission from lower commodity prices to the final consumer prices, which include other components like logistics and other products we produce — bread, for example — is not yet happening in developing countries," Torero said.

Moving back to higher food commodity prices "could make this lack of transmission take longer than expected," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / rice exports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

9h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

1h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier