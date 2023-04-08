Global food costs mark one year of drops, at odds with inflation

Global Economy

Bloomberg
08 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 10:09 am

Related News

Global food costs mark one year of drops, at odds with inflation

Bloomberg
08 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 10:09 am
A vendor sells vegetables at a retail market in Kolkata, India, 12 December 2018. Photo: REUTERS
A vendor sells vegetables at a retail market in Kolkata, India, 12 December 2018. Photo: REUTERS

Global food costs fell for a 12th straight month to reach the lowest level since July 2021, though there is still little sign the rout is actually feeding through to grocery shelves.

A United Nations' index of food-commodity prices eased 2.1% in March, capping the longest run of losses in data going back three decades. Last month's decline was driven by grains, vegetable oils and dairy, which offset a rise in sugar and meat prices.

The gauge has fallen 21% from a record set a year ago when Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted grain exports, although it's still up almost 40% from two years ago.

"While prices dropped at the global level, they are still very high and continue to increase in domestic markets, posing additional challenges to food security," Máximo Torero, chief economist at the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation said in a statement. 

Food inflation has continued to climb in many countries, as cheaper commodities are offset by other costs like energy, labor, transport and processing. In many developing countries that rely heavily on food imports, the situation has been worsened by local currency weakness, Torero said. But prices continue to rise in wealthier countries as well, putting pressure on governments to respond.

"Food price inflation is still a serious concern in many countries," the Agricultural Market Information System, which tracks global food markets, said Thursday.

A mix of ample supplies, subdued import demand and the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative contributed to the drop in food commodity costs, the FAO said Friday.

Top News / World+Biz

Global food costs / Global inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Priced at around Tk5 lakh, the City Boy is roughly about the size of a CNG and takes about two hours to charge. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki Motor's City Boy: Are electric cars the future of Bangladeshi public transport?

1d | Panorama
Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

1d | TBS World
Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

20h | TBS Insight
Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

2
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka