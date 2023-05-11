Global finance chiefs to plot escape routes for world economy

Global Economy

Malcolm Scott and Enda Curran, Bloomberg
11 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 10:39 pm

Related News

Global finance chiefs to plot escape routes for world economy

Malcolm Scott and Enda Curran, Bloomberg
11 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 10:39 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

A summer laced with economic strains looms for the world's richest economies.

In the US, President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans are locked in a staredown over raising the $31.4 trillion borrowing limit. Meantime, the deepest US banking stress since the 2008 financial crisis is starting to squeeze lending. 

In Europe, inflation remains sticky, Germany's industrial production has plunged and Russia's war in Ukraine rolls on, with new offensives expected. 

Globally, labor shortages and the rising cost of living is triggering strikes — from train drivers in the UK to screenwriters in Hollywood. The El Nino weather pattern threatens to disrupt food and energy output. Manufacturing activity around the world is contracting. And tensions between China and the US continue to simmer. 

That's the daunting mix of risks confronting finance ministers and central bank chiefs from Group of Seven nations who began three days of talks in the northern Japanese city of Niigata on Thursday.

While it's not on the agenda for group talks, top of mind for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is the debt cap impasse. Failure to avoid default would undermine Washington's ability to provide international leadership and defend US national security, Yellen told reporters.

A default "would spark a global downturn" and "would also risk undermining US global economic leadership and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests," Yellen said. 

Strengthening the global financial system, debt relief for poorer nations and building more resilient supply chains are all on the agenda for the talks. Policy makers will also discuss measures to impede Russia's efforts to evade sanctions, Yellen and Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki both said separately. 

Policymakers will also discuss the ongoing battle to curtail inflation — excluding Japan — with the steepest interest-rate tightening in decades starting to hit the real economy as the long and variable lag in policy catches up with borrowers and lenders. 

While the Federal Reserve has hinted at a pause, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stoked expectations for ongoing rate hikes when she warned last week that the bank remains "riveted to our objective."

G7 central banks

Change in interest rates since December 2021

Source: Bloomberg
Source: Bloomberg

Even if only some of those summer worries eventuate, traders who are betting the hiking cycle is largely over will likely be proved right. Perversely, if policymakers can skirt the pitfalls and keep their economies humming through to autumn, that success will only create new headaches.  

"Near-term recession risk is elevated and if the US and other economies contract in the coming months, pricing power will likely be contained without generating a dilemma for central banks," Bruce Kasman, chief economist for JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a recent note. 

"However, if central banks are successful in navigating the expansion through this turbulence, they are likely to reinforce the underlying shift in the inflation process now underway and will be under pressure to restart the tightening process," Kasman said. 

Optimists point to overall activity around the globe that's better than what was expected at the beginning of the year, mostly due to Europe's easing energy crisis, China's sudden reopening and US jobs data that continues to defy expectations for a dip. 

Investors are bracing for tougher times. Stan Druckenmiller, the billionaire founder of Duquesne Family Office, said Tuesday during the 2023 Sohn Investment Conference that he thinks the US economy is teetering on the edge of a recession and predicts a "hard landing." 

April statement

When G7 ministers last got together in Washington in April, they noted that global economic growth was proving more resilient than had been expected, inflation remained elevated, central bankers were determined to tame prices, and that bank jitters highlighted economic uncertainty.

Since then, both the Fed and ECB raised interest rates again and the Bank of England is primed to do so later Thursday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of "economic and financial catastrophe" if the debt limit stalemate isn't resolved. And First Republic Bank joined the growing list of regional lender casualties.  

"It is still hard to get a clear read on how the global economy is faring," HSBC Holdings Plc economists Harriet Smith and James Pomeroy wrote in a recent note. "Inflation remains far too high. And risks are plentiful, not least those relating to potential spillovers from strains in parts of the banking sector, particular the US regional banks."

— With assistance by Zoe Schneeweiss

Top News / World+Biz

G7 / Global economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

23h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

14h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

1d | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19