Global equity funds see a second weekly outflow on slowdown worries

Global Economy

Reuters
08 July, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

Global equity funds see a second weekly outflow on slowdown worries

Reuters
08 July, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 05:11 pm
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, 12 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, 12 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Global equity funds faced a second straight week of outflows in the week to 6 July, as investors remained concerned about a global economic slowdown and recession risks due to interest rate hikes by major central banks.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors withdrew a net $7.74 billion out of global equity funds. That compares with outflows of $8.92 billion in the previous week.

Data showed US manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in June, while the euro zone's business growth also moderated. read more

"A US recession starting this Q4 is our new base case. We also expect recessions across the euro area, UK, Japan and other smaller economies," Nomura said in a note on Friday.

"This synchronised global growth downturn would slow G3 GDP growth to -0.8% y-o-y in 2023 from 2.0% in 2022."

US and European equity funds recorded net selling of $5.11 billion and $4.89 billion respectively, although investors purchased Asian funds worth a net $1.05 billion.

Among sector funds, healthcare funds drew $1.07 billion in net buying, the biggest inflow in five weeks but financials, metals and mining, and industrials saw outflows worth $1.16 billion, $807 million, and $702 million respectively.

On the other hand, safer money market funds obtained a massive $64.78 billion, their biggest weekly inflow since 27 October.

Meanwhile, selling pressure in bond funds eased, as outflows reduced to $429 million, the lowest withdrawal in five weeks.

Global government and inflation-protected funds received $917 million and $213 million respectively, while high yield funds lured $219 million, their first weekly inflow in five weeks.

Investors sold short- and medium-term funds worth $6.01 billion, marking a 26th weekly outflow in a row.

Data for commodity funds showed investors sold precious metal funds worth $2.06 billion, the biggest outflow since March 2021, while energy funds had marginal net selling at $75 million.

An analysis of 24,355 emerging market funds showed equity funds had a third weekly inflow, worth $261 million, but bond funds recorded outflows of 755 million in a fourth weekly net selling in a row.

World+Biz

Global equity funds / global economic outlook

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

6h | Panorama
Shakti Bidyalaya runs mass education programmes among street and slum children. Photo: Courtesy

Banglar Pathshala: In search for the true meaning of education

9h | Panorama
Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Power cuts are back. Was this inevitable?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

9h | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

9h | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

22h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM