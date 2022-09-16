Global equity funds see fourth weekly outflow on rate hike expectations

Global Economy

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 07:02 pm

Related News

Global equity funds see fourth weekly outflow on rate hike expectations

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 07:02 pm
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Global equity funds continued to record outflows in the seven days to 14 September as a higher than expected reading on US inflation raised bets that the Federal Reserve would remain aggressive in raising interest rates for longer.

Some investors had expected that US CPI report would show an easing in inflation in August and provide a path for the Fed to moderate its policy tightening.

Investors sold a net $13.11 billion of global equity funds after withdrawing a net $23.02 billion in the previous week, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

Also weighing on sentiment was the risk of a global recession due to the simultaneous interest rate increases from major central banks, including the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, to tame persistent inflation.

US and European equities funds faced outflows amounting a net $10.52 billion and $2.74 billion, respectively, but Asia obtained about $740 million in inflows.

Among sector funds, tech, communication services and financials posted outflows worth $1.15 billion, $611 million, and $350 million, respectively, but consumer staples lured $1.38 billion in inflows.

Meanwhile, net selling in bond funds eased to a four-week low of $725 million.

Outflows from high yield bond funds saw a 96% decline from a week ago to $165 million, although net selling in short- and medium-term funds rose 29% to $1.48 billion.

However, government bond funds remained in demand for a third week with $4.85 billion worth of inflows.

Data showed money market funds had $17.95 billion worth of net selling after posting a weekly inflow.

In the commodities space, energy funds received a marginal $14 million in a second straight week of net buying, but precious metal funds were out of favour for a 12th week with $794 million in outgo.

An analysis of 24,516 emerging market funds showed equity funds saw $989 million worth of net selling, while bond funds lost $1.35 billion in a fourth straight week of outflows.

World+Biz

Global equity funds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

9h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

11h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

11h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

3h | Videos
How to care your teeth

How to care your teeth

3h | Videos
How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

10h | Videos
How to safeguard disaster affected people

How to safeguard disaster affected people

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation