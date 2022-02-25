Global central banks were on the same page. Ukraine may reshape that

Global Economy

Reuters
25 February, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 10:44 am

Related News

Global central banks were on the same page. Ukraine may reshape that

Risks policymakers face globally include a near immediate spike in the price of oil to above $100 dollars a barrel, and longer-term imponderables of what a European land war could do to confidence, investment, trade and the financial system

Reuters
25 February, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 10:44 am
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, US, 26 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, US, 26 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The well-scripted turn by global central banks towards tighter, post-pandemic monetary policy has been thrown into doubt by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a geopolitical upheaval likely to be felt differently across the world's major economic centres.

Risks policymakers face globally include a near immediate spike in the price of oil to above $100 dollars a barrel, and longer-term imponderables of what a European land war could do to confidence, investment, trade and the financial system.

Central banks had been positioned for a head-on fight against inflation while expecting continued strong economic growth.

But now, they may now see but growth ebb even as prices continue to surge, a conundrum not easily resolved with standard monetary policy strategies.

"For the major advanced economy central banks the intensification of the war now leaves them in a distinctly worse position," Oxford Economics analysts wrote.

"The high starting point for inflation...will make it hard for central banks to ignore the near-term upward forces on inflation. But at the same time, they will be aware that the latest developments increase the risks of very low inflation in late 2023 or 2024 due to a weaker growth outlook."

High inflation in the United States and elsewhere makes it unlikely the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England will fully pause what has been a joint turn towards tighter monetary policy.

Indeed less than 24 hours after Russia's invasion began, Fed Governor Christopher Waller laid out the case for raising U.S. rates by a full percentage point by mid-summer.

"Of course, it is possible that the state of the world will be different in the wake of the Ukraine attack, and that may mean that a more modest tightening is appropriate, but that remains to be seen," he said. 

The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy ultra-loose for the foreseeable future. While an expected rise in fuel would push up inflation closer to its 2% target, concern over the damage to consumption will likely exceed the need to combat inflation with tighter policy, analysts say.

"Rising fuel costs would hurt the economy so tightening policy would be difficult. But the hurdle for easing policy is even higher," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute. "That means the BOJ will maintain the status quo for some time."

INFLATION AGGRAVATOR

Still, analysts said the new level of uncertainty brought on by Russia's actions could put policymakers in a more cautious mode, likely to settle at the margins for a bit less policy tightening than a bit more.

The Fed would now likely limit itself to a quarter percentage point rate increase at its March meeting, ruling out the half point hike some policymakers have favoured, wrote analysts with Evercore ISI.

The Bank of England might also pare its next expected increase, and the ECB delay making any firm promises about its tightening plans.

The path could be more diverse for central banks in Asia, a region with a mix of one of the world's largest economies like China and India, export power-houses like South Korea as well as emerging nations with different trade structures.

Nomura analysts said a sustained rise in oil and food prices would hit some Asian economies by weakening their current account and fiscal balances and squeezing growth, with India, Thailand and the Philippines likely the main losers. Indonesia, an oil exporter, may benefit.

"Central banks in developed Asia are likely to tighten policies due to the risk of second round effects amidst an already strengthening economy, while central banks in emerging Asia are likely to prioritise still-weak growth," Nomura analysts wrote in a research note.

World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / Ukraine crisis energy costs / Global banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two excavators are at work to cut off topsoil from a cropland to cater for the needs of neary brick kilns that have sprung up indiscriminately in Maniganj’s Singair upazila, showing no care for the environment. Such a mindless act is seriously damaging the fertility of farmlands. Picture: Noor-A-Alam

How dozens of brick kilns fouled up a green paradise

15m | Features
Chinas UN Envoy Zhang Jun

The world reacts to Russian invasion

40m | Panorama
Ukrainian service members ride atop armoured fighting vehicles during tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters

The road to war: A brief history of Russo-Ukrainian crisis

1h | Panorama
The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused