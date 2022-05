The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommended investors cast advisory votes "against" executive pay at Twitter Inc and backed a shareholder resolution calling for the social media platform to add a director with human rights or civil rights expertise.

In a report sent by a representative on Tuesday Glass Lewis also said it lacks "substantive information" to analyze the pending purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk.