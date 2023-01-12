Germany gives €2.85m to support safe agriculture trade in developing countries

Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development is contributing €2.85 million to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF) over four years (2022-2025).

The country wants to facilitate safe and inclusive agricultural trade in developing and least-developed countries (LDCs) and to help them meet international food safety, animal and plant health standards through its support.

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: "I thank Germany for its generous and longstanding support to developing countries and LDCs in strengthening their compliance with sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures."

"When farmers are empowered to meet these standards, it improves access to global and regional markets, paving the way for increased sales and incomes. Enhanced SPS capacity also means more sustainable, resilient food systems, which contributes to food security at home and globally."

Germany's Ambassador to the WTO, Bettina Waldmann, said: "More than ever, it is time to show that the WTO members help each other to fulfil their obligations, strengthen their know-how and further develop their trade capacities. Germany is pleased to see the STDF working fruitfully in the interest of all, enhancing everybody's health and promoting sustainable agriculture."

"Germany's contribution to the STDF will improve food safety systems by enhancing SPS capacity, and reducing trade barriers and trade costs in developing countries. The funding will also strengthen the STDF's knowledge platform, which connects diverse stakeholders from across agriculture, health, trade and development to identify and disseminate good practices," said a media statement issued Wednesday.

"Germany has urged developing countries and LDCs to apply to the STDF for SPS project and project preparation grants. The next deadline for submission of funding proposals is February 24," it added.

The STDF is a global multi-stakeholder partnership to facilitate safe and inclusive trade, established by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Organisation for Animal Health, the World Bank Group, the World Health Organization and the WTO, which houses and manages the partnership.

The STDF responds to evolving needs, drives inclusive trade, and contributes to sustainable economic growth, food security and poverty reduction, in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.