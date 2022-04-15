Germans should save energy to put pressure on Russia - minister

Global Economy

Reuters
15 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 09:17 am

Related News

Germans should save energy to put pressure on Russia - minister

With mounting civilian deaths in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, Germany is under pressure to wean itself off Russian gas and oil, as critics say the revenue provides Moscow with vital funds to wage war

Reuters
15 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 09:17 am
German Economy and Climate Change Minister Robert Habeck addresses a news conference on measures to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions and Germany&#039;s dependance on Russian energy imports amid the Russian war on Ukraine, in Berlin, April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang
German Economy and Climate Change Minister Robert Habeck addresses a news conference on measures to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions and Germany's dependance on Russian energy imports amid the Russian war on Ukraine, in Berlin, April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Germans should start saving energy now to become more independent from Russian fossil fuels, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, as Europe's top economy looks for ways to cut gas and oil imports from Moscow in response to the war in Ukraine.

With mounting civilian deaths in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, Germany is under pressure to wean itself off Russian gas and oil, as critics say the revenue provides Moscow with vital funds to wage war.

Moscow describes its invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation".

Habeck said Germany could become less dependent if citizens reduce their energy consumption, suggesting using the train or cycling instead of driving whenever possible.

"Every kilometre not driven is a contribution to making it easier to get away from Russian energy supplies. We are also protecting the climate," Habeck said in interview with Funke Media Group.

Habeck said cutting 10% of individual energy consumption was possible, adding that employers could contribute by offering workers the option to work from home wherever possible.

"Wherever possible, one could work from home one or two days a week again - initially on a voluntary basis," he said.

World+Biz / Europe

Germany / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

23h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

10m | Videos
How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

15m | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh