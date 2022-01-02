German finance minister pledges tax relief from 2023

Global Economy

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 01:59 pm

Related News

German finance minister pledges tax relief from 2023

The minister is also planning a tax bill to help businesses cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 01:59 pm
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks during a plenum session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2021. Photo :Reuters
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks during a plenum session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The new German government will offer tax relief to individuals and companies worth at least 30 billion euros ($34.1 billion) in this legislative period, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"We will relieve people and small and medium-sized businesses by significantly more than 30 billion euros," Lindner told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Noting that the 2022 budget was put together by the previous government under Chancellor Angela Merkel, Lindner said his draft for 2023 will include relief such as on pension insurance contributions, and the end of an electricity price surcharge.

Meanwhile, Lindner, leader of the fiscally cautious Free Democrats (FDP), said he had asked his cabinet colleagues to review the spending projects of their ministries.

"We have to go back to sound public finances. We have a responsibility towards the younger generation," he said.

Lindner said one way to make savings would be to scrap the construction of a new government terminal at Berlin's BER airport, set to cost 50 million euros. He suggested a temporary building could be used permanently.

The minister is also planning a tax bill to help businesses cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including allowing them to offset losses in 2022 and 2023 against profits from previous years.

Due to the pandemic, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition agreed to use an emergency clause in the constitution for a third year in a row in 2022 to suspend debt limits and enable new borrowing of 100 billion euros.

From 2023 onwards, the coalition aims to return to the debt brake rule in the constitution that limits new borrowing to a tiny fraction of economic output. ($1 = 0.8797 euros)

Top News / World+Biz

tax relief / Germany / Finance Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

3h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

3h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

15h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

15h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

16h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity