Gen Z consumers rely on parents amid inflation squeeze

Global Economy

Reuters
10 July, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 10:15 pm

Related News

Gen Z consumers rely on parents amid inflation squeeze

Half of the 1,091 people aged 18 to 27 surveyed by the Bank of America were not on track to buy a home in the next five years

Reuters
10 July, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Travelers wait to check in at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, US, April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Travelers wait to check in at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, US, April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Gen Z adults in the US face increasing financial challenges because of inflation and rising living costs, with 46% relying on financial assistance from their parents and families, according to a report by Bank of America published on Wednesday.

Half of the 1,091 people aged 18 to 27 surveyed by the bank were not on track to buy a home in the next five years. Respondents were polled in April and May, with the survey-weighted to meet national population benchmarks, including gender and race.

The survey showed 46% of young people were unprepared to save for retirement and 40% were not ready to start investing in the next five years.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"When I talk to young people, especially Gen Z, I tell them to set a budget and stick with it," said Holly O'Neill, Bank of America's president of retail banking.

Of those polled, 67% are making lifestyle changes to offset growing living expenses. The shifts include budgeting, cutting back on restaurant meals, staying home instead of attending events, and shopping at cheaper grocery stores.

Emergency savings were another pain point, with 57% of Gen Z respondents lacking enough money to cover three months of expenses.

Gen Z / United States / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

12h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

11h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the football world going to get another Messi?

Is the football world going to get another Messi?

45m | Videos
US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

1h | Videos
Tech giant Samsung hit with indefinite strike

Tech giant Samsung hit with indefinite strike

2h | Videos
What the United States is saying about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia

What the United States is saying about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia

3h | Videos