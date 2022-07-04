Gazprom proposes adding LNG to rouble-for-gas scheme -Ifax

Global Economy

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 06:40 pm

Related News

Gazprom proposes adding LNG to rouble-for-gas scheme -Ifax

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 06:40 pm
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Russian gas producer Gazprom has proposed expanding its rouble-for-gas scheme for pipeline gas to include liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Interfax news agency quoted a senior manager as saying on Monday.

The proposal from Kirill Polous, a deputy department head at Gazprom, comes after Russia moved to seize operations of the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant last week in retaliation for Western sanctions.

That order, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, creates a new firm that will take over all rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co.

Energy firm Shell and Japanese trading companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi hold just under 50% of Sakhalin Energy. 

Russia accounts for around 8% of global LNG supply with 40 billion cubic metres of super-cooled gas per year coming mainly from Sakhalin-2 and Novatek's Yamal LNG, Russia's largest LNG plant.

In March, Putin said the world's largest natural gas producer would require countries he termed unfriendly to pay for piped gas in roubles.

A number of Gazprom's biggest clients in Europe were cut off after refusing to abide by new rules.

"This is a question of coordinating pipeline gas exports and LNG," Polous said, adding that there is a foreign exchange competition between the pipeline gas which is sold in roubles and LNG which is taxed in dollars.

Unlike its piped gas sales, the bulk of Russian LNG is consumed in Asia. In Europe, Spain is among the buyers of Russian LNG.

Russia last year earned $7.3 billion from LNG exports, according to the state tax service, comparing to $55.5 billion received from piped gas exports.

Neither Gazprom, nor the energy ministry replied to Reuters requests for comment.

"Pipeline gas trade with European counterparts, unfriendly counterparts, is being conducted in roubles but such measures do not cover LNG," Polous was quoted as saying by Russia's TASS news agency.

Before the recent conflict in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation', Russia had planned to produce as much as 140 million tonnes of LNG by 2035, or a quarter of current global LNG exports.

It has since suggested this target may have to be delayed.

Top News / World+Biz

Gazprom / LNG / Russia / Russia gas exports / Russia gas / Rouble / rouble payment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

8h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

10h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Horrible routes of human trafficking

Horrible routes of human trafficking

48m | Videos
Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

1h | Videos
How useful will the government's plan to save money?

How useful will the government's plan to save money?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Jahangirnagar University protest recent harassment of teachers

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation