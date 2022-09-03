Gazprom piping gas to Europe via Ukraine after Nord Stream stoppage

Global Economy

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 04:51 pm

Related News

Gazprom piping gas to Europe via Ukraine after Nord Stream stoppage

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 04:51 pm
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.7 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine on Saturday, hours after it announced that flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would not resume as planned.

Flows via the Sudzha entry point were up slightly compared to the 41.3 mcm Gazprom sent on Friday, but not enough to compensate for missing gas that were expected to be pumped through Nord Stream 1 on Saturday.

Gazprom announced late Friday it had detected an oil leakage on equipment during Nord Stream 1 maintenance work and would not be able to resume flows. It set no timeframe for fixing the problem.

Siemens Energy, which normally services Nord Stream 1 turbines, said such a leak should not stop the pipeline from operating. It also said the Portovaya compressor station, where the leak was discovered, has other turbines to keep Nord Stream 1 operating.

Top News / World+Biz

Gazprom / Russian gas / Russian gas supply / Nord Stream / Nord Stream 1 / EU gas crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Colour Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

5h | Food
A male Shama singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Song of Shama: ‘Relieves my deepest griefs!’

4h | Panorama
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

6h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

9h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman