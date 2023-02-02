Gautam Adani speaks about turmoil for first time after scrapping share sale

Global Economy

PR Sanjai and Abhishek Vishnoi, Bloomberg
02 February, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 12:52 pm

“Once the market stabilises, we will review our capital market strategy,” Adani said in a recorded video address to investors released on Thursday.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an inauguration ceremony after the Adani Group completed the purchase of Haifa Port earlier in January 2023, in Haifa port, Israel January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an inauguration ceremony after the Adani Group completed the purchase of Haifa Port earlier in January 2023, in Haifa port, Israel January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Embattled billionaire Gautam Adani said his ports-to-power conglomerate would examine its capital market strategy after abruptly pulling his flagship firm's $2.5 billion domestic stock offering following fraud allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

"Once the market stabilises, we will review our capital market strategy," Adani said in a recorded video address to investors released on Thursday.

"This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations and future plans. We will continue to focus on timely execution and delivery of projects."

A crisis in market confidence has engulfed the tycoon's companies and Adani Enterprises Ltd. bonds plunged to distressed levels in US trading. The company abruptly pulled a record domestic stock offering after Adani Group shares saw a $92 billion market crash in less than a week. Banks either want more collateral for loans, or are scrutinizing the value of the company's debt to lend against.

Hindenburg Research last week accused the Adani group of "brazen" market manipulation and accounting fraud, setting off an intense selloff in the stocks. The industrialist has repeatedly denied the allegations, with his conglomerate calling the report "bogus," and threatened legal action.

"The fundamentals of our company are strong," Adani said in the video, his first public comments on the crisis. "Our balance sheet is healthy and assets, robust. Our EBITDA levels and cash flows have been very strong and we have an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations. We will continue to focus on long term value creation and growth will be managed by internal accruals."

