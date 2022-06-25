G7 must act to help tackle global hunger crisis-German UN food agency

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishidameet pose for a family photo at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

The Group of Seven wealthy countries must ramp up humanitarian aid to help tackle a global hunger crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, a senior official of the United Nations' food agency in Germany was quoted as saying on Saturday.

The group begins a three-day meeting in Bavaria, Germany, on Sunday against the backdrop of a UN warning that the world faces "an unprecedented global hunger crisis" as commodity prices soar.

"Hunger can destabilize countries and is thus a key peace and security issue," German World Food Programme director Martin Frick told the country's news organisation RND, noting that current food price inflation running at over 25% in 36 countries was a "time bomb".

He also reiterated that the World Food Programme was probably going to get no more than half of the $21.5 billion it needs this year, so more aid was needed.

Food security is expected to be on the agenda of the G7 meeting after the presidency launched a Global Alliance for Food Security in May to tackle hunger.

"There must be a common understanding that this crisis can no longer be solved by sticking plasters, but that the system must be changed," Frick said.