G7 finance ministers issue warning to Moscow

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

The finance ministers of the G7 group of large Western economies have warned Russia it will face "massive" economic consequences should it invade Ukraine and promised to support the latter's economy in the event of any attack.

"The ongoing Russian military build-up at Ukraine's borders is a cause for grave concern. We, the G7 Finance Ministers, underline our readiness to act swiftly and decisively to support the Ukrainian economy," they wrote in a joint statement, report AL Jazeera.

"Any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will be met with a swift, coordinated and forceful response," the ministers added, warning Moscow of "economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy".

The G7 is comprised of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

