G7 calls on oil-rich countries to up production

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
05 November, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 01:58 pm

Related News

G7 calls on oil-rich countries to up production

BSS/AFP
05 November, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 01:58 pm
General view of the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille, France, September 17. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
General view of the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille, France, September 17. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The Group of Seven club of rich countries on Friday called on oil-producing states to increase production to help bring down prices, a month after OPEC+ decided to drastically reduce its output.

Increasing production should help "decrease volatility in energy markets" caused by the war in Ukraine, G7 foreign ministers said in a statement after talks in Germany.

The 13-nation OPEC cartel and its 10 allies headed by Moscow said in October it would cut production by two million barrels a day from November, raising fears oil prices could soar.

The G7 also said it intends to finalise "in the coming weeks" the implementation of a Russian oil price cap mechanism.

 Rising prices for energy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have driven a global surge in inflation and weighed on economic activity.

G7 countries have long planned the implementation of a Russian oil price cap aimed at depriving Moscow of a key source of cash for its war in Ukraine as well as cooling energy prices.

Australia recently joined the G7 and the European Union in backing the move.

But work toward imposing a cap has dragged on for months as Western allies have struggled to build a broader coalition of support.

While the United States has already imposed an embargo on Russian oil and the EU will ban most imports from December, other countries have maintained economic ties with Moscow.

Western officials have said the price for Russian oil would remain above the cost of production so that Moscow would still have an incentive to supply importing countries.

But Moscow has warned it would cut off oil supplies to countries that impose such a cap.

Top News / World+Biz

G7 / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

6h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Teen files case over death of cat in Munshiganj; Autopsy performed

1h | Videos
Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

1h | Videos
Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

18h | Videos
Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?