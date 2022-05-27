G20 pandemic fund ploughs ahead amid fears world not ready for future threats

Global Economy

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 07:51 pm

G20 pandemic fund ploughs ahead amid fears world not ready for future threats

The bank – which will house the fund – said it was "proceeding quickly" to set up the facility, after releasing a white paper for consultation last week on how it might work

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 07:51 pm
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. Photo :Reuters
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. Photo :Reuters

A multi-billion dollar fund set up by G20 countries to help developing countries better prepare for pandemics could be operational within months, according to the World Bank.

The bank – which will house the fund – said it was "proceeding quickly" to set up the facility, after releasing a white paper for consultation last week on how it might work.

"Pandemic preparedness is a top global priority," a spokesperson for the bank told Reuters by email. "The fund is expected to be open for business later this year."

So far, the fund has raised just under $1 billion from the United States, the European Union and Germany, as well as private donors. The World Bank and the World Health Organization, which is advising on the facility, has estimated that the annual funding gap for pandemic preparedness is $10 billion.

The progress on the fund comes after an independent panel warned last week that the world is no better placed to fight future health threats than it was when Covid-19 hit in 2019, and may even be in a worse position thanks to the financial toll of that pandemic.

The fund has been a key topic for discussion on the sidelines of the WHO's annual assembly, taking place in Geneva this week, although it is not officially on the agenda.

On Monday, the pharmaceutical industry said wealthy nations should fund a supply mechanism for vaccines for low-income countries without delay, in case of a new pandemic. read more

The World Bank said it was still consulting with partners on how the fund would work and what it would spend money on.

"It is vital that this fund supports gaps identified at the country level," said Eloise Todd, co-founder of the Pandemic Action Network, who said it was also important to make sure that countries that might benefit had a voice at the table.

World+Biz

G20 pandemic fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

7h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

7h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

9h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

3h | Videos
Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

3h | Videos
Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

8h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide