G20 finance chiefs urged to focus on global recovery goals; formal communique unlikely

Global Economy

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:49 am

Related News

G20 finance chiefs urged to focus on global recovery goals; formal communique unlikely

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:49 am
Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and South Korea Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 15 July 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS
Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and South Korea Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 15 July 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS

Indonesia on Saturday urged G20 finance leaders to stay focused on their goals for global economic recovery, but sources said the meeting in Bali would likely end without a formal communique as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to divide the group.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who is hosting the two-day event, is expected to issue a chair's statement summarising the events of the meeting instead, two sources familiar with the matter said.

"We do not expect a communique," one source said.

Senior Western officials, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, on Friday condemned the war and blasted Russian officials for the massive economic fallout caused by the war.

Ukraine finance minister Serhiy Marchenko, who addressed the meeting virtually, called for "more severe targeted sanctions" against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. What the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" has overshadowed recent G20 meetings, including last week's gathering of foreign ministers.

Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Saturday members had held fruitful discussions but that the G20 must deliver concrete results to support the global economy.

"It is important that we remain focused on what we have planned to achieve this year, as this will also send a positive message to the global community on the G20's role and efforts to support global recovery," Warjiyo said when he opened the second day of meetings.

Indonesia c bank gov asks frayed G20 to stay focused on goals

Sri Mulyani had hoped delegates could bridge their differences over the war to jointly address rising commodity prices, an escalating food-security crisis and the spillover effects on the ability of low-income countries to repay debt.

That proved too difficult in the current climate, with Western countries enforcing strict sanctions on Russia and accusing it of war crimes in Ukraine that Moscow has denied.

Other G20 nations, including China, India and South Africa, have been more muted in their response.

Western sources warned earlier in the week it would be difficult to agree on a communique because the body works on the basis of consensus and Russia had blocked language about the cause of the economic downturn that has prompted the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to downgrade growth forecasts.

"The G20's capacity to act and communicate is very strongly hindered by the war in Ukraine, which one of the G20 members is fully responsible for," a French finance ministry source said.

The group on Saturday will discuss post-pandemic financial stability, crypto-assets and climate-related financial risks, among other topics.

Top News / World+Biz

Indonesia / G20 / Global Economic Recovery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

24m | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

2h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

54m | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

1h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur