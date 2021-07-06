G20 to back global corporate tax deal, says French finance minister

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire looks on during a meeting with his Greek counterpart Christos Staikouras (not pictured) at the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, February 25/Reuters

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday said that his G20 counterparts are poised to give political endorsement at a meeting this week of a proposed overhaul of how multinational companies are taxed.

Key details about a proposed global minimum corporate tax rate and exemptions from the agreement will then have to be cleared up before the next G20 meeting in October, Le Maire told reporters.