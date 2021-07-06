G20 to back global corporate tax deal, says French finance minister

Global Economy

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 10:03 pm

G20 to back global corporate tax deal, says French finance minister

Key details about a proposed global minimum corporate tax rate and exemptions from the agreement will then have to be cleared up before the next G20 meeting in October, Le Maire told reporters

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 10:03 pm
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire looks on during a meeting with his Greek counterpart Christos Staikouras (not pictured) at the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, February 25/Reuters
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire looks on during a meeting with his Greek counterpart Christos Staikouras (not pictured) at the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, February 25/Reuters

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday said that his G20 counterparts are poised to give political endorsement at a meeting this week of a proposed overhaul of how multinational companies are taxed.

Key details about a proposed global minimum corporate tax rate and exemptions from the agreement will then have to be cleared up before the next G20 meeting in October, Le Maire told reporters.

