French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks as he holds a news conference on the government strategy for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Paris, France, April 22, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday that he was hoping France would have economic growth of a bit more than 6% for this year.

Castex told a briefing that the French economy was recovering more strongly than expected from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.