French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use

Global Economy

Reuters
26 June, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 09:31 am

French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use

Reuters
26 June, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 09:31 am
Wind turbines are seen in a corn field in Newton, Iowa, on Oct. 11, 2019. JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES/Foreign Policy

Individual consumers and companies need to "immediately" limit their energy consumption in order to be better equipped this winter to deal with a looming energy crisis, the heads of French energy giants Engie, EDF and TotalEnergies said in the French weekly paper Journal du Dimanche on Sunday.

"We need to collectively work to reduce our consumption in order to regain a margin of manoeuvre," the companies said in an open letter, citing sharp declines in Russian gas shipments as well as limited European electricity production due to maintenance issues.

"Taking action as soon as this summer will allow us to be better prepared at the start of next winter, notably for preserving our gas reserves," they said.

