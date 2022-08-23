Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software

Global Economy

Reuters
23 August, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 10:06 am

Related News

Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software

Reuters
23 August, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 10:06 am
The Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been saying for months that he believed the Dearborn, Mich. automaker had too many people, and that not enough of its workforce had the skills required as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and digital services.

"We are eliminating work, as well as reorganizing and simplifying functions throughout the business. You will hear more specifics from the leaders of your area of the business later this week," Farley and Ford Chairman Bill Ford wrote in a joint email.

Ford shares were down 4.8% in midday trading amid broader declines on Wall Street.

Like other established automakers, Ford has a workforce largely hired to support a traditional combustion technology product lineup. Going forward, Farley has mapped out a strategy for Ford to develop a broad lineup of electric vehicles. Like Tesla, Ford wants to generate more revenue through services that depend on digital software and connectivity.

Tesla's pre-tax profit margins have exceeded Ford's this year, and Farley has been blunt about the need to cut costs.

In Monday's email to staff, Farley and Ford said the company's cost structure "is uncompetitive versus traditional and new competitors."

Rising prices for batteries, raw materials and shipping are putting additional pressure on Ford and other automakers. Still, Ford has stuck to its full-year profit forecast, despite $3 billion in higher costs due to inflation.

Ford has begun separating its operations into electric, combustion engine and commercial vehicle operations. Farley said in July "cost reduction will happen" in the combustion operations. But Ford said on Monday the staff cuts will affect all parts of the company.

Rival General Motors Co in late 2018 moved to cut 14,000 jobs as it prepared to accelerate its electric vehicle strategy.

Ford, GM and Stellantis' North American operations will confront a new workforce challenge next year as they begin contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union, which represents the Detroit automakers' US factory employees.

UAW leaders have expressed concern that electric vehicles will mean fewer manufacturing jobs, and more jobs dispersed to non-union battery and EV hardware factories.

World+Biz

Ford

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

12h | Panorama
The night view of the swimming pool is exceptional as the lighting creates a dramatic ambience with geometric patterns on the walls. Photo: Shanta Holdings Ltd

Shanta Holdings Bansari: Experience a getaway within your living space

2h | Habitat
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

2h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

1h | Videos
Japan urges young people to drink more alcohol to boost economy

Japan urges young people to drink more alcohol to boost economy

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka seeks IMF loan assistance for economic recovery

Sri Lanka seeks IMF loan assistance for economic recovery

3h | Videos
How to score better in IELTS?

How to score better in IELTS?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay