Forbes names L’Oréal heiress Meyers as world’s richest woman

Global Economy

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:56 am

Related News

Forbes names L’Oréal heiress Meyers as world’s richest woman

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:56 am
L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers. Photo: Collected
L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers. Photo: Collected

L'Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers of France has been named the world's richest woman by Forbes for the second time in a row.

Worth an estimated $74.8 billion, the 68-year-old French citizen is an estimated $1.2 billion richer than a year ago, making her the 14th richest person in the world, reports Forbes.

Bettencourt Meyers is the vice chair of the board of L'Oréal, the world's largest cosmetics and beauty company, which her chemist grandfather Eugène Paul Louis Schueller founded in 1909.

She first appeared on Forbes' list of the World's Billionaires in 2018, after her mother - Liliane Bettencourt who was then the planet's richest woman – died in 2017 at the age of 94.

In 2007, Bettencourt Meyers famously sued François-Marie Banier, a close friend of her mother's, for allegedly siphoning more than $1 billion worth of gifts from the elderly woman. Banier was later sentenced to three years in jail and was ordered to reportedly pay back $16.5 million to Bettencourt and her family.

She has been a member of the company's board since 1997 and she along with her family own about 33% of L'Oréal's stock.

As the world's largest beauty manufacturer, L'Oréal owns more than 35 cosmetic, skincare and personal-care brands. Its lead portfolio companies include Maybelline, Garnier and NYX.

Far from a stodgy conglomerate, the 100-year-old company has continued to stay fresh-faced via technology and acquisitions.

It recently launched a headset to help people make precise fragrance choices. However, more important than its tech incubator, L'Oréal continues to acquire indie brands and form strategic alliances to stay on top of trends.

Top News / World+Biz

Forbes / L'Oreal / Richest women

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

1h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

1h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

1h | Panorama
Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

15h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

15h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

16h | Videos
Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance