Food protectionism grows as Indonesia curbs palm oil exports

Global Economy

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 03:52 pm

Related News

Food protectionism grows as Indonesia curbs palm oil exports

Governments around the world are taking steps to safeguard domestic food supplies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled trade and sent prices of key staples skyrocketing

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 03:52 pm
Palm oil fruits are seen at an African palm oil plantation run by NaturAceites during a temporary state of siege, approved by the Guatemalan Congress following the death of several soldiers in the area, in the village of Semuy II, Izabal Department, Guatemala September 10, 2019. Picture taken September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria/Files
Palm oil fruits are seen at an African palm oil plantation run by NaturAceites during a temporary state of siege, approved by the Guatemalan Congress following the death of several soldiers in the area, in the village of Semuy II, Izabal Department, Guatemala September 10, 2019. Picture taken September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria/Files

The world's biggest exporter of edible oils, Indonesia will tighten its control over shipments in a sign of growing protectionism around the world as countries grapple with soaring food prices.

According to Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi, Palm oil exporters will have to allocate 30% of their shipment volume for the local market, an increase from 20%, reports Bloomberg. 

The Indonesian government will take firm action on hoarders, the minister said Wednesday (9 March). 

Governments around the world are taking steps to safeguard domestic food supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine roiled trade and sent prices of key staples skyrocketing.

Protectionist measures, which have already picked up in recent years as the Covid-19 pandemic spurred concerns about shortages, could spell more bad news for global food trade and add pressure to food inflation. 

The move by Indonesia comes as vegetable oil prices have surged over the past year due to a supply crunch, with palm, soybean oil and canola repeatedly hitting new highs.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine dealt a fresh blow as the conflict locked out exports from the two nations that ship about 80% of sunflower oil cargoes and more than a quarter of global wheat supplies.

Indonesia's policy is aimed at ensuring affordable cooking oil for domestic consumers and will remain in place until supply returns to normal, according to Lutfi.

There is a possibility the allocation will be raised further if the situation doesn't improve, he said. The latest rule will take effect Thursday. 

Palm oil prices jumped, with futures in Kuala Lumpur rising about 10% toward a record while the Chinese contract in Dalian climbed by the daily limit. Rival soybean oil advanced to a fresh all-time high in Chicago.

Other countries taking to food protectionism include Hungary, which is banning grain exports, while Argentina and Turkey also made recent moves to boost their control over local products. Moldova, albeit a small shipper, has temporarily halted exports of wheat, corn and sugar. 

Top News / World+Biz

palm oil / Ukraine crisis / protectionism / Indonesia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

3h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

3h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

5h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

6h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bollywood celebrities and their tragic lives

2h | Videos
Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

21h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

22h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market