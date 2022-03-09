Food protectionism grows as Indonesia curbs palm oil exports

Palm oil fruits are seen at an African palm oil plantation run by NaturAceites during a temporary state of siege, approved by the Guatemalan Congress following the death of several soldiers in the area, in the village of Semuy II, Izabal Department, Guatemala September 10, 2019. Picture taken September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria/Files

The world's biggest exporter of edible oils, Indonesia will tighten its control over shipments in a sign of growing protectionism around the world as countries grapple with soaring food prices.

According to Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi, Palm oil exporters will have to allocate 30% of their shipment volume for the local market, an increase from 20%, reports Bloomberg.

The Indonesian government will take firm action on hoarders, the minister said Wednesday (9 March).

Governments around the world are taking steps to safeguard domestic food supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine roiled trade and sent prices of key staples skyrocketing.

Protectionist measures, which have already picked up in recent years as the Covid-19 pandemic spurred concerns about shortages, could spell more bad news for global food trade and add pressure to food inflation.

The move by Indonesia comes as vegetable oil prices have surged over the past year due to a supply crunch, with palm, soybean oil and canola repeatedly hitting new highs.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine dealt a fresh blow as the conflict locked out exports from the two nations that ship about 80% of sunflower oil cargoes and more than a quarter of global wheat supplies.

Indonesia's policy is aimed at ensuring affordable cooking oil for domestic consumers and will remain in place until supply returns to normal, according to Lutfi.

There is a possibility the allocation will be raised further if the situation doesn't improve, he said. The latest rule will take effect Thursday.

Palm oil prices jumped, with futures in Kuala Lumpur rising about 10% toward a record while the Chinese contract in Dalian climbed by the daily limit. Rival soybean oil advanced to a fresh all-time high in Chicago.

Other countries taking to food protectionism include Hungary, which is banning grain exports, while Argentina and Turkey also made recent moves to boost their control over local products. Moldova, albeit a small shipper, has temporarily halted exports of wheat, corn and sugar.