Food prices resume decline despite lingering supply threats

Global Economy

Bloomberg News
08 September, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Food prices resume decline despite lingering supply threats

United Nations’ food-price index has fallen 8% this year

Bloomberg News
08 September, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 10:24 pm
A combine harvester cuts a field of wheat in Torun, Poland. Photographer: Bartek Sadowski/Bloomberg
A combine harvester cuts a field of wheat in Torun, Poland. Photographer: Bartek Sadowski/Bloomberg

Global food prices resumed declines to the lowest in more than two years amid ample supplies of cooking oils and dairy, even as worries persist over flows of key staples from some regions.

An index of food-commodity costs fell 2.1% last month on subdued demand and good output of vegetable oils and milk, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday. The gauge has slid 24% since hitting a record in March 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted grain exports.

Grains have been a big driver of the retreat since last year. A second bumper Russian wheat harvest has helped temper prices, and Ukrainian exports continue to flow despite the end of a Black Sea grain deal and repeated attacks on its ports. The US is also forecast to collect a near-record corn crop, although extreme heat at the end of the growing season risks curbing yields.

Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

There are also other supply threats. India has slapped export restrictions on rice, a vital part of the diets of billions around the world, sending the FAO's rice index to a 15-year nominal high last month.

Extreme weather is affecting a variety of crops and food inflation also remains high in many countries on the back of high energy and labor costs. The UN's food price index reflects costs for internationally-traded commodities and not retail prices.

Dairy, vegetable oil and meat prices all dropped at least 3% last month, the FAO said. Its gauge of grain costs also declined, pressured by a record Brazilian corn harvest. Sugar prices rose.

Top News / World+Biz

Food Prices / Supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walter Rodney

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

51m | Book Review
With a deft touch, artisans transform everyday fruits and vegetables like apples, pineapples, watermelons, radishes etc into edible artpieces like peacocks, fish, ducks, and what not. Photos: Courtesy

The blossoming art of fruit carving

1h | Panorama
The MG GT is designed to be an exciting daily driver and thus comes with sporty features all around such as aggressive headlights and taillights, 17-inch rims, a sporty interior and a peppy engine with tiptronic gears. Photo: Akif Hamid

MG GT: A lot of car for the price

18h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

Elected criminals

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Bangladesh need to win to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive

Bangladesh need to win to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive

12h | TBS SPORTS
Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

16h | TBS SPORTS
India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

1d | TBS World