Florists prepare for soaring sales ahead of queen's funeral

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
13 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:12 am

Related News

Florists prepare for soaring sales ahead of queen's funeral

BSS/AFP
13 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:12 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Flower sales are set to blossom for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, as Britons rush to pay respects across the country.

Well-wishers descended on London's vibrant Columbia Road flower market on Sunday to snap up colourful bouquets after Britain's longest-serving monarch died last Thursday.

Thousands of people have already left cards, flowers, toys and other trinkets outside Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.

"It's a lot busier than normal following the passing of the queen," flower seller Albert Deane told AFP at the weekly market.

"People are buying a lot of roses and chrysanthemums... that last well outside," added Deane, 39, from beside rows of pastel-coloured hydrangeas.

Demand 'significantly high'

Demand was "significantly high" in recent days, particularly for the queen's favourite white lilies, according to the British Florist Association.

"I understand the queen was (also) fond of yellow flowers, so I thought I would pick up yellow lilies," purchaser Caroline Roberts added at the market.

The queen embodied "stability... even when I was a little girl".

The 57-year-old spoke to AFP before going to lay her flowers with her daughters at Green Park -- a lush oasis located near Buckingham Palace.

A student, Georgia Gomez, picked sunflowers for her tribute to the queen.

"I felt that sunflowers are quite bright, representative of her life, and long-lasting," the 19-year-old said.

"Laying flowers is just kind of to say thank you for everything that she's done for our country.

"Paying my respect is something very important and it's a moment in history that I'm getting to live through."

French tourist Aurelie Morter, from Montpellier, was also buying a floral tribute.

"We wanted to make a gesture following the death of the queen," she told AFP.

Some predicted that demand for flowers in the run-up to the funeral will exceed that seen after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

"When Diana passed away so many flowers were sold that week, it must have been the most flowers I've ever sold," said Rosario Rospo, owner of florist OK Bouquet.

"Next Sunday, just a day before the funeral, it should be very busy, as we're not too far away from the palace."

Rospo predicted that demand would be higher "without a doubt".

'Unprecedented occasion'

Columbia Road vendor Deane agreed.

"It's an unprecedented occasion. I haven't seen anything (like it) in my lifetime," he added.

"It will be very busy on Sunday (and) could be one of the busiest ever."

Around 60 million bouquets were left at Buckingham and Kensington palaces after Diana's death, in a floral ocean that remained in place for 10 days.

In contrast, British authorities requested this week that well-wishers leave flowers for the queen at a dedicated tribute garden inside the park.

Mourners are also asked to stop leaving non-floral objects -- like balloons, lit candles, and soft toys resembling Paddington Bear.

Reports suggest that well-wishes have also been asked to refrain from leaving marmalade sandwiches in tribute -- which the queen famously pulled out of her handbag in a Platinum Jubilee skit with fictional character Paddington earlier this year.

World+Biz / Europe

Flower market / Flower business / Flowers / UK / England / Queen Elizabeth II

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

2h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

2h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The state of CAG: 'US report is not entirely true'

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

1h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

2h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

2h | Videos
Surprising facts about Britain's monarchy

Surprising facts about Britain's monarchy

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’