Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%

Global Economy

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 11:59 am

Related News

Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 11:59 am
A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo
A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Fitch expects the Indian economy to slow down and said in a statement released late on Wednesday that it would cut the country's gross domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year through March 2023 to 7% from 7.8%.

It also projected a further slowdown in growth to 6.7% in FY24 from its earlier estimate of 7.4%.

"We expect the economy to slow given the global economic backdrop, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy," the rating agency said.

"Inflation moderated in August as crude oil prices eased, but the risk to food inflation persists given negative seasonality towards the end of this year," they added.

Since the central bank has said its future rate decisions would be calibrated, measured and nimble depending on economic dynamics, Fitch said it expects policy rates to peak in the near future and remain at 6% all through next year.

World+Biz / South Asia

India / GDP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

2h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

4h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

55m | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

55m | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

14h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation