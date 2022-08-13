First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said.

"The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.

Once loaded, the MV Brave Commander will carry a shipment of Ukrainian grain organised by the World Food Programme to Ethiopia via a grain corridor through the Black Sea brokered by the UN and Turkey in late July.