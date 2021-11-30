Europe's €300b global infrastructure plan needs tight focus, businesses say

Global Economy

Reuters
30 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 05:27 pm

Related News

Europe's €300b global infrastructure plan needs tight focus, businesses say

The plan, launched by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in September, seeks to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative which has promoted projects that link Asian, African and other countries into a global trade network with China

Reuters
30 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 05:27 pm
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, in this file picture taken October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, in this file picture taken October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Europe's 300 billion euro ($341 billion) global infrastructure partnership plan that rivals a Chinese scheme should focus on essential projects, lobbying group BusinessEurope said on Tuesday.

Global Gateway seeks to mobilise up to 300 billion euros to support projects that boost trade and ties between the European Union and partner countries around the world over six years, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters said.

The plan, launched by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in September, seeks to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative which has promoted projects that link Asian, African and other countries into a global trade network with China.

China's initiative has drawn criticism from some recipient countries, which say projects have been overpriced, lead to unsustainable debt and are tarnished by corruption.

"The EU connectivity strategy needs to prioritise and focus on what is most essential, instead of trying to do everything at the same time," BusinessEurope said in a statement, adding that a targeted approach would be more productive.

It urged policymakers to involve businesses, use innovative financing mechanisms, consider criteria other than the purchase price when awarding projects and block bids from countries that did not allow reciprocal access to their projects.

Cash for Global Gateway will come from the European Fund for Sustainable Development plus, known as EFSD+, which includes a new initiative with the European Investment Bank, grant financing, investments by European financial and development finance institutions and multilateral development banks.

The Commission document said EU funds would be offered with "fair and favourable terms in order to limit the risk of debt distress" and would "invest in projects that can be delivered with high standards, good governance and transparency".

Targeted projects included fibre optic cables, clean transport corridors and clean power transmission lines.

"Global Gateway has the potential to turn the EU into a more effective geopolitical player," Germany's EU ambassador Michael Clauss said.

"For many partner countries, the offer of a rules- and values-based cooperation at eye level will be an attractive alternative to the Chinese Belt and Road initiative."

($1 = 0.88 euros)

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Europe / EU Infrastructure Plan / china / World economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

8h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

9h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

8h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says