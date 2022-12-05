European stocks mostly drop at open

Europe's main stock markets mostly retreated at the open Monday as investors weighed up events in top economies the United States and China.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was flat at 7,556.12 points following gains in Asia.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index dropped 0.3 percent to 14,485.13 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent to 6,719.85.

Further easing of strict Covid containment measures in China helped to offset the prospect of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the US.