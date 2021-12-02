European stocks drop as Omicron fears keep markets on edge

Global Economy

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 04:43 pm

Related News

European stocks drop as Omicron fears keep markets on edge

On Wednesday, US stocks started to bounce back but then fell after the first US case of the variant was confirmed

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 04:43 pm
Dividers are seen inside a trading post on the trading floor as preparations are made for the return to trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Dividers are seen inside a trading post on the trading floor as preparations are made for the return to trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

European stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session as a lack of information about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 left markets volatile, and as investors also bet on faster Fed tapering.

Markets first dropped on fears over the Omicron variant on Friday last week, and since then have see-sawed as investors weighed up the possible impact of countries imposing new travel restrictions, amid signs that the new strain may be more contagious than previous variants.

On Wednesday, US stocks started to bounce back but then fell after the first US case of the variant was confirmed.

The key information investors are waiting for is whether the spread of the virus translates into higher hospitalisations, and any comments from vaccine-makers on how well vaccines work against this variant. 

At 0849 GMT, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.2% on the day, having touched its lowest in 18 days.

Europe's Stoxx 600 was down 1.1%, mostly erasing gains from its recovery in the previous session as Europe caught up with Wall Street's latest move lower. But the index was still above the low it reached on Tuesday.

Wall Street futures pointed to some recovery later in the session, with S&P 500 e-minis up 0.6%.

Also weighing on stock markets, and flattening the US yield curve, were remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said that he would consider a faster end to the Fed's bond-buying programme, which could open the door to earlier interest rate hikes.

In his second day of testimony in Congress on Wednesday, Powell reiterated that the US central bank needs to be ready to respond to the possibility that inflation does not recede in the second half of next year. 

"In this past what we've seen is central banks using Covid as an excuse to remain dovish, and what we're seeing is central banks turn hawkish despite rising concerns around Covid, so it is a bit of a shift in communication," said Mohammed Kazmi, portfolio manager at UBP.

Long-term US Treasury yields neared their lowest in a year late on Wednesday, with the US 30-year yield touching its lowest since early January, as investors bet that early rate hikes would curb inflation.

The Omicron variant also hurt risk appetite, making the safe-haven bonds more attractive to investors, pushing yields down - although yields picked up again in early European trading.

Volatility in equity markets as measured by the Vix, known as Wall Street's "fear index", hit its highest since February on Wednesday, before easing on Friday.

Currency market volatility also rose, with euro-dollar one-month volatility gauges below Monday's one-year peak but still at elevate levels .

"Liquidity in some areas of the market is still quite poor as people grapple with this news and as we head towards year-end, a lot of it is really liquidity driven, which is leading to some volatility," said UBP's Kazmi.

"Even in the most liquid market of the US treasury market we've seen some fairly large moves on very little newsflow at times."

Volatility

The dollar index was steady, at 96.02 , while the euro was little changed at $1.13225 .

The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, was flat at $0.711 .

Oil prices recovered somewhat from the previous session's lows, with Brent crude futures at $69.75 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures at $66.47. 

World+Biz / Europe

Europian stock market / omicron / Omicron Covid variant / Covid-19 Omicron Variant / Europe omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

5h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

3h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

6h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

20h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

20h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

20h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub