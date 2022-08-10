European shares dip as US inflation data looms; Ahold jumps

Global Economy

Reuters
10 August, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 02:42 pm

Related News

European shares dip as US inflation data looms; Ahold jumps

Reuters
10 August, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 02:42 pm
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Staf
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Staf

Highlights:

  • Tech shares lead sectoral declines
  • All eyes on US CPI data at 1230 GMT
  • Ahold shelves plan to spin off Bol.com

European shares edged lower on Wednesday on losses in technology stocks ahead of key inflation data from the United States, while gains in supermarket major Ahold Delhaize kept declines in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.1%, tracking a second straight session of losses after a strong start to the week.

A higher-than-expected US Consumer Price Index report for July could spook markets after a surprisingly robust hiring report last week. Markets are expecting a high chance of a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month as the US central bank remains focused on taming decades-high inflation.

"Markets seem to be going into today's all-important US CPI a little on the apprehensive side," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid wrote.

"It's certainly possible that a decent fall in the headline number could give a market hungry for positive inflation news a big flip. We will see."

Rate-sensitive tech stocks shed 0.5%, leading to sectoral declines. Euro zone money markets now fully price in a half-point interest rate hike by the European Central Bank in September.

European chipmakers were mixed on Wednesday after US peer Micron Technology's dour forecast sparked a fresh tech rout on Wall Street overnight. 

The STOXX 600 has struggled this month on worries over gloomy economic data, rising geopolitical tensions and fears that higher interest rates could tip the economy into a recession.

But helping the STOXX 600 cut back losses on the day was a 6.8% jump in Ahold Delhaize, powering it to the top of the index.

The Dutch company said it was postponing plans for an initial public offering of its non-food retailer, Bol.com, because of unfavourable market conditions. 

Wind turbine maker Vestas jumped 9% after it said it would sell its converters and control panels business to KK Wind Solutions.

Shares in ABN Amro rose 2.5% after the Dutch bank beat analyst expectations with a jump of 21% in second-quarter net profit.

World+Biz / Europe

Europe share falls / Europe economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

1h | Videos
Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

2h | Videos
Apple device control may go to someone else if not updated

Apple device control may go to someone else if not updated

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import