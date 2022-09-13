European markets slide after US inflation data

A member of staff pushes a trolley as she collects orders at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough, central England November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

European shares and the euro slid on Tuesday, and European bond yields jumped, after data showed monthly US consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August.

The consumer price index gained 0.1% last month after being unchanged in July, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI dipping 0.1%.

European stocks turned sharply lower, pushing the pan-regional STOXX 600 equity benchmark into negative territory. The index was down 0.3% by 1246 GMT, having risen as much as 0.6% before the data.

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against six peers, rallied 0.7% to 109.0, heading back towards last week's two-decade peak of 110.79, as the euro , pound and yen all declined.

German borrowing costs extended their rise with the 10-year Bund yield up 6 bps to 1.7%.