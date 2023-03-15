European banks battered as Credit Suisse drops 20%

Reuters
15 March, 2023, 05:30 pm
15 March, 2023

Shares in European banks got pummeled again on Wednesday, as Credit Suisse CSGN.S plunged to fresh record lows after the lender's biggest shareholder said it could not raise its 10% stake citing regulatory issues.

Credit Suisse fell below 2 Swiss francs ($2.18) for the first time after Saudi National Bank said it could not go above 10% ownership due to a regulatory issue.

Credit Suisse shares were last down by more than 22%. Trading in the shares was halted a number of times by the stock exchange operator as volumes soared and the stock plummeted.

An index of European bank stocks .SX7P fell in morning trading and was last down 5%, hitting its lowest level since January 4. The index has lost 13% in value since last Wednesday, marking its biggest week-on-week loss since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February.

"Markets are wild. We move from the problems of American banks to those of European banks, first of all Credit Suisse," said Carlo Franchini, head of institutional clients at Banca Ifigest in Milan.

"This is dragging lower the whole banking sector in Europe. The shares accelerated losses after the Saudis (commented) ...I believe Credit Suisse's crisis can be solved and the bank will not be let to go belly up," Franchini said.

Shares in Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S were last down 6.8%. French banks BNP Paribas BNPP.PA and Societe Generale SOGN.PA saw declines of 8.7% and 9.5%, respectively.

Spanish bank Banco de Sabadell SABE.MC and Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE fell by 6.5-7.5%.

($1 = 0.9189 Swiss francs)

Comments

