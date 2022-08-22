Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil and gas exports

Global Economy

Reuters
22 August, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 10:17 pm

Related News

Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil and gas exports

Reuters
22 August, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 10:17 pm
An interior view shows a new pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near the city of Atyrau, Kazakhstan October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva
An interior view shows a new pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near the city of Atyrau, Kazakhstan October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva
  • CPC says two of three mooring points (SPM) suspended
  • One SPM can handle less than 70% of terminal capacity - sources
  • Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to undergo maintenance
  • This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

Europe faces fresh disruption to energy supplies due to damage to a pipeline system that brings oil from Kazakhstan through Russia, the pipeline operator said on Monday, adding to concerns over a plunge in gas supplies.

CPC, which handles about 1% of global oil and whose largest shareholder is Russian pipeline firm Transneft, said exports from two of its three mooring points at a Black Sea terminal had been suspended, confirming a Reuters report. 

The West accuses Russia of restricting energy supplies to boost prices in retaliation for sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a special military operation. Russia denies this, blaming Western sanctions themselves and various technical problems.

Russian natural gas supplies to Europe are down around 75% year on year, with export company Gazprom last week announcing unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany. 

Natural gas prices jumped on Monday, with outages at Norwegian and UK gas fields adding to concerns.

British gas for immediate delivery was up 85 pence to 450 pence per therm at 0940 GMT, while the day-ahead contract rose 119 pence to 480 p/therm.

Ukraine's gas transmission system operator said it and the Polish gas pipeline system had the capacity to bring Russian gas to Europe and compensate for the Nord Stream halt. 

Gazprom did not respond to a request for comment on whether it would increase gas exports via other routes.

CPC said it had to suspend loadings from its SPM-1 and SPM-2 mooring points due to damage at "the attachment points of underwater sleeves to buoyancy tanks".

It said loadings were only being processed from SPM-3 and so oil loading requests would have to be reduced.

Tengizchevroil, which represents Chevron and Exxon in Kazakhstan's giant Tengiz project, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TotalEnergies, which has a presence in Kazakhstan as well, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Shell and Eni, which are shareholders in CPC, declined to comment.

DAMAGED TANKS
CPC said it planned to replace parts on the two affected SPMs and was looking for an organisation to carry out the work. The consortium didn't give a timeline.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that one SPM can handle less than 70% of normal terminal capacity, leaving Kazakhstan, which uses CPC as a main route for its oil exports, with the prospect of having to cut output.

Kazakhstan had to cut oil production in the spring when CPC suspended loadings from two SPMs due to damage.

CPC has cut exports on several other occasions over the past six months.

CPC Blend crude oil exports had been set at 5.026 million tonnes for August. The consortium has not given updated figures.

It said earlier this month that supplies via its system were down significantly due to maintenance at Kazakhstan's Kashagan and Tengiz projects. Lower output from the oilfields could limit the disruption from the SPM outages, the two sources said, but added they could become a major issue as output ramps up after the maintenance. 

CPC's disruptions this year have led some oil producers to negotiate alternative supply routes. 

The main shareholders in CPC are Transneft, (24%), Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (19%), Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company (15%), LUKARCO B.V (12.5%), Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company (7.5%), Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited (7.5%) and Eni International (N.A.) N.V. S.ar.l. (2%).

World+Biz / Europe

Russian oil / Europe / Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

12h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

12h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to score better in IELTS?

How to score better in IELTS?

1h | Videos
Expatriate workers' insurance premiums increasing

Expatriate workers' insurance premiums increasing

1h | Videos
How Bangladesh is more affected by Ukraine-Russia war situation

How Bangladesh is more affected by Ukraine-Russia war situation

1h | Videos
New initiative to save electricity

New initiative to save electricity

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs