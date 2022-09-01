Euro zone economy faces growing risk of recession, survey shows

Global Economy

Reuters
01 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 07:12 pm

Related News

Euro zone economy faces growing risk of recession, survey shows

Reuters
01 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 07:12 pm
A shopper pays with a euro bank note in a market in Nice, France, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A shopper pays with a euro bank note in a market in Nice, France, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Manufacturing activity across the euro zone declined again last month as consumers feeling the pinch from a deepening cost of living crisis cut spending, a survey showed on Thursday, providing more evidence of the growing risk of recession.

The downbeat survey comes just a week before the European Central Bank is expected to raise borrowing costs again to try and tame inflation running at 9.1% - over four times its 2% target - further hitting indebted consumers.

S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 49.6 in August from July's 49.8, below a preliminary reading of 49.7 and further below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

Forward looking indicators in the survey painted a gloomy picture with new orders declining, inventories of raw materials increasing again, backlogs of work being run down and stockpiles of completed products rising at a record pace.

"Recession challenges are growing as economies continue to face drawbacks from high inflation, growing uncertainties and rising interest rates," said Thomas Rinn, global industrial lead at Accenture.

"Amid the current macroeconomic pressures and the increasing cost of living crisis, it will come as no surprise that we are expecting further loss in activity in the coming months."

Gas prices have skyrocketed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and are likely to rise further, having a knock-on effect on costs of other goods and services.

Earlier on Thursday, Fitch Ratings said a full shut-off of Russian pipeline gas to the European Union increasingly looked a reasonable assumption and a recession in the euro zone now looked likely.

While unemployment in the bloc nudged down to 6.6% in July from 6.7% in June, according to official data earlier on Thursday and as expected in a Reuters poll, the upbeat news on the job market may not last.

"The fall in the euro zone unemployment rate in July to a record low of 6.6% is likely to be as good as it gets. The region faces a difficult winter and recession looms," said Jessica Hinds at Capital Economics.

Around 120,000 Italian service sector firms could go out of business over the next 10 months due to surging energy costs, with the loss of 370,000 jobs, business lobby Confcommercio said on Wednesday. 

Persistent worries about rising global interest rates and recessions hounded stock and bond markets on Thursday, fuelled by the possibility the ECB will raise its policy rate by a record 75 basis points next week. 

Bets on that bumper move meant the closely-watched gap between German and Italian bond yields expanded to its widest since late July.

"The key decision at the upcoming meeting will be between a 50bp or 75bp hike," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.

"We think it is a very close call, with good arguments on each side, but ultimately think those advocating for a larger hike will prevail as September offers the best opportunity to send a clear signal of determination."

World+Biz / Europe

ECB / EU inflation / Recession

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

7h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

8h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

10h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

2h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

8h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries