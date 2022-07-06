Euro hits fresh two-decade low vs dollar on concerns over energy prices

Global Economy

Reuters
06 July, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:34 pm

Related News

Euro hits fresh two-decade low vs dollar on concerns over energy prices

Reuters
06 July, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:34 pm
A Euro banknote is displayed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken on 14 February 2022. Photo: Reuters
A Euro banknote is displayed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken on 14 February 2022. Photo: Reuters

The euro edged to a fresh two-decade low against the dollar on Wednesday as fears over rising energy prices and potential shortages cast a long shadow over the bloc's economy despite some reassuring headlines about gas supplies.

All oil and gas fields that were affected by a strike in Norway's petroleum sector are expected to be back in full operation within a couple of days, Equinor said on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs raised its natural gas price forecasts, saying that a complete restoration of Russian gas flows through Nordstream1 was no longer the most likely scenario.

Analysts expect a quick resurgence in oil prices as supply tightness persists and as front-month spreads have held up despite Tuesday's price fall. 

"It is not only the threat of non-delivery (of gas) that is weighing on the euro," Moritz Paysen, forex and rates adviser at Berenberg, said.

"The already high energy costs are a burden. Energy costs in Europe are many times higher than in the US," he added.

The euro fell 0.3% to 1.023, after hitting its lowest since December 2002 at 1.0225.

Euro zone consumers cut spending on food, drinks and tobacco for the second straight month in May amid a spike in prices, according to estimates from the European Union statistics office Eurostat released on Wednesday.

The divergence between central banks' tightening cycles across the Atlantic remained in investors' focus.

"The big question is whether this deterioration in growth prospects is enough to curtail tightening cycles - especially that of the Fed," ING analysts said.

They reckon the forex market will consolidate the current levels on Wednesday ahead of Federal Open Market Committee minutes from its June meeting, due at 1800 GMT.

"The general view that the Fed might ultimately have more opportunity than many other central banks to continue policy normalization," Unicredit analysts said.

The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six counterparts – rose 0.2% to 106.71.

The euro dropped to its lowest level against the Swiss franc since the Swiss National Bank abandoned its currency cap in 2015.

The single currency was down 0.3% to a fresh 7-year low at 0.9911.

"In the current circumstances, the traditional safe haven currencies of the US dollar, Swiss franc and yen appear set to continue to outperform in the near-term," MUFG analysts said.

Yen gained a little support from some safety bids after Japanese households' inflation expectations strengthened in the three months to June, with the ratio of homes expecting price rises over the coming year hitting the highest level in 14 years. 

The dollar dropped 0.3% to 135.36 yen . It hit at the end of June its highest since 1998 at 137.

Bank of Japan has said it would not withdraw monetary stimulus because inflation is due to soaring fuel and raw material costs blamed on the Ukraine crisis and will likely prove temporary.

Bitcoin fell about 1% and was last trading at $20,175. Ether rose 1.2% at $1,146.

World+Biz

Euro / Dollar / Energy prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

7h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

27m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

5h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

5h | Videos
Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’