EU-led donors to provide 7 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey after earthquake

Global Economy

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 09:56 am

Related News

EU-led donors to provide 7 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey after earthquake

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 09:56 am
A rescue team works on a collapsed building, following an earthquake in Antakya, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A rescue team works on a collapsed building, following an earthquake in Antakya, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Donors at a European Union-led conference on Monday pledged 7 billion euros ($7.5 bln) to help to rebuild Turkey after last month's devastating earthquakes, while Ankara estimated the costs at more than ten times that.

The 6 Feb earthquakes were the worst natural disaster to strike modern-day Turkey with more than 56,000 people killed in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. The European Union and member country Sweden on Monday hosted the conference to drum up support.

"The total pledges today amount to 7 billion euros," said Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

He said the money would "help people whose lives were destroyed in a matter of seconds and minutes" and gives hope "that rebuilding dignity and everyday life will be possible."

The number includes one billion euros from the EU's executive European Commission, half of which will be spent via the bloc's lending arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB), suspending the bank's nearly total ban on financing for Turkey in recent years.

Germany will also double its aid for those affected in Turkey and Syria to 240 million euros, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

The Commission would spend a further 108 million euros on humanitarian assistance and early recovery in Syria, where the EU does not have diplomatic ties with President Bashar al-Assad over a war that had started there in 2011.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) estimated the "total financial burden of the earthquake disaster" for Turkey at some $103.6 billion and said that amounted to 9% of the country's GDP forecast for 2023.

It estimated some 3.3 million people were forced to flee their homes and most were now living in temporary shelters. It added that some 650,000 homes would need to be rebuilt.

REBUILDING HOMES

President Tayyip Erdogan, addressing the Brussels conference via videolink, put the cost of the earthquake at $104 billion, saying Turkey would build 319,000 homes in the first year.

"It is not possible for a single nation to tackle a crisis of this scale on its own," he said. "We will never forget the solidarity that all our friends ... have shown in these difficult days."

The EU has long accused Erdogan of human rights violations and the bloc's ties with Turkey are strained over Ankara's crackdown on dissent following a 2016 coup. More recently, Turkey has blocked a bid by Sweden to join NATO in the wake of Russia's war against Ukraine.

But the EU said it mobilised several million euros of immediate help and sent more than 1,500 rescuers to help in the hours and days following the earthquake in Turkey, which also hosts several million refugees from the war in Syria.

EU officials said the donor conference included some 400 international actors - countries, regional organisations and non-governmental groups. The allied Syrian and Russian authorities were not invited.

The bloc has sanctions on Damascus in place and said it would only finance humanitarian assistance and early recovery but not full-scale reconstruction for as long as there is no political dialogue between Assad and his adversaries.

The UNDP estimated recovery costs in Syria at $14.8 billion, saying the earthquake aggravated the already dire situation caused by the long war.

"Today, nine in 10 people in Syria live below the poverty line," said UNDP's Achim Steiner.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Turkey / Earthquake / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

21h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

22h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

15h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

16h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

22h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max