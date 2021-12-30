Erdogan may cash in on economy steps with early election, analysts say

Global Economy

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 01:56 pm

Related News

Erdogan may cash in on economy steps with early election, analysts say

Analysts said his announcements echo past pre-election gambits to prove his leadership credentials

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 01:56 pm
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has effectively opened the door to early elections, political analysts said, after two big recent announcements - a 50% rise in the minimum wage and a deposit-protection scheme that arrested a currency crash.

The announcements came within five days of each other as a grinding currency crisis hit a peak on Dec. 20 when the lira tanked to a record low of 18.4 to the dollar, deeply rattling the economy and households.

Erdogan and senior officials from his ruling AK Party (AKP) have repeatedly dismissed the idea of presidential and parliamentary elections being held before schedule in mid-2023.

But the 2022 wage relief and the sharp turnaround in the lira - rallying to 12 per dollar - suggest Erdogan may want to act soon, after a long slide in his opinion poll ratings.

Analysts said his announcements echo past pre-election gambits to prove his leadership credentials. A snap poll could wrongfoot the opposition coalition, which has not yet agreed on a presidential candidate.

"The decisions have ... given the impression that the AK Party and Erdogan are excellent managers of the economy," said Mehmet Ali Kulat, chairman of MAK Consulting.

"For Erdogan, a 'last minute' success story emerges before every election," he said. "We see that this process will be presented as a political leader who beat the dollar and disrupted the game of foreign powers."

However, the message's effectiveness will depend on the direction of the lira and inflation, and their impact on Turks who have seen their spending power slashed.

"POSITIVE MOMENTUM"

To boost the lira, Erdogan announced a scheme in which the state protects converted lira deposits against future depreciation losses versus hard currencies.

With the help of state-backed market interventions, the move halted a currency slide brought on by Erdogan's own unorthodox policy of slashing interest rates despite inflation seen hitting 30% this month.

Yet the scheme risks further driving up prices and the fiscal debt in the months ahead, economists say.

Omer Taspinar, a Turkey expert at Brookings and professor at National Defense University, said Erdogan is "already following election politics" by raising citizens' purchasing power.

"To stop the bleeding, he practically indexed the value of bank accounts in domestic currency to the dollar," he said. "These are all aimed at creating positive momentum before he calls early elections." 

Years of double-digit inflation and depreciation have eaten into Turks' earnings, lifting Erdogan's disapproval rating to levels last hit in 2015, according to a MetroPoll survey conducted this month.

Other polls show he would lose in a runoff against some likely opposition candidates.

"The election economy is being implemented", said Metropoll Chairman Ozer Sencar, adding that fiscal support could help win over undecided AKP voters.

"The idea that Erdogan 'the chief' can solve this problem will become widespread," he said. "I call the election imminent. Three months later we will see the valuation of money that people get will become meaningless. If Erdogan waits a year for the election, he could lose."

Erdogan has dismissed the idea of early polls, which opposition leaders want so they can reverse his "new economic programme" focused on exports, credit and low rates.

"The election is not on the agenda. It is planned for 2023," an AKP official told Reuters, noting that morale rose in the party and Turkey over the last week. "There will be new steps that will relieve other segments of society."

Another senior AKP official said the long-term effects of the steps would boost its support.

"The panic atmosphere in the country has gone. Now we will calmly continue to take the right steps," the official said.

World+Biz

Erdogan / Economy / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

44m | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

1h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

2h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

14h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

14h | Videos
Health benefits of cardamom

Health benefits of cardamom

14h | Videos
First campus-based business incubator opens in January

First campus-based business incubator opens in January

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec