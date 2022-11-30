Elon Musk's Starlink ups prices in Ukraine as its networks are faltering: Report

The list prices of Starlink communications devices have nearly doubled in Ukraine, a report said. This comes as Starlink's mobile networks have started failing under Russia's assault on the country's electricity grid. Financial Times reported.

There is also an increase in demand for the SpaceX-manufactured satellite communication device. Starlink terminals, made by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, will increase price to $700 for new Ukrainian consumers, according to the company's website which represents a rise from about $385 earlier this year.

The consumer cost of the monthly subscription to Starlink will now rise to $75 from $60, the report said adding that prices have also soared in neighbouring Poland, where many Ukrainians source Starlink to avoid problems with domestic mail delivery.

Earlier, it was reported that negotiations between SpaxeX and the US department of Defence have been ongoing as the company asked Washington to pay $4,500 a month for each terminal intended for Ukraine.

Elon Musk turned on connectivity for the satellite-based service within Ukraine days after Russia launched its invasion on February 24, responding on Twitter to a request by a Ukrainian minister.