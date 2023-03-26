Elon Musk offers Twitter employees stock grants of $20 billion

Global Economy

Reuters/HT
26 March, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 09:57 am

Elon Musk offers Twitter employees stock grants of $20 billion

An image of Elon Musk is seen on smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
An image of Elon Musk is seen on smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered the social-media company's employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, the Information reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.

The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter's value.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' emailed request for a comment.

Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire' s takeover.

Top News / World+Biz

Elon Musk / Twitter

