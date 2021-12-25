Economic cost of sleep loss and the rise of sleep tech

Global Economy

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 01:40 pm

Related News

Economic cost of sleep loss and the rise of sleep tech

The draining experience of sleep loss is becoming increasingly prevalent with lives taking massive shifts during the pandemic

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 01:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sleep deprivation and deficiency have become quite a dialogue in peer groups across the globe and the economic cost of it is alarming.

Economic costs of sleep loss borne by five Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, is an estimated $680 billion a year, according to a study titled "Why Sleep Matters—The Economic Costs of Insufficient Sleep".

In the United States, the cost is an estimated $400 billion. 

Another study, titled "The cost of poor sleep: Workplace productivity loss and associated costs", showed that the United States suffers a whopping ten million loss of working hours a year due to sleep-related absence from work. 

The study also showed the cost of lost productivity as a result of sleep loss at $1,300 to $3,000 per employee in the country. 

In Germany, the economic cost of sleep loss is estimated at $60 billion, and loss of 1.7 million work hours suffered from sleep-related absence from work.

Sleep loss also spawns additional healthcare costs for both employees and employers. 

The draining experience of sleep loss is becoming increasingly prevalent with lives taking massive shifts during the pandemic. 

The encounters range around lack of sleep, sleeping at the wrong time of the day, not sleeping well, having a sleeping disorder, etc. 

It can also be linked to several chronic health conditions, such as anxiety, dementia, depression, hypertension, Alzheimer's disease, and type 2 diabetes, according to a journal titled "Association of sleep duration in middle and old age with incidence of dementia"

Everyone has suffered the sleep loss at some point, and if such has prolonged, they have also been burdened by its certain payoff on physical and mental health. The implications are apparent in the cognitive function, attention, and decision making of human beings.

No extensive studies on the issue have been conducted in Bangladesh, however, several pieces of research in countries around the world have shown the economic consequences of sleep loss. 

Rise of sleep tech

With smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other consumer wearables booming in the market, technological solutions are growing increasingly involved in addressing declining global sleep levels. 

Consumer wearables can be used to collect information about the sleep behaviour of individuals, such as the regularity of their bedtimes and sleep pattern on weekends. 

The technology can be useful in investigating the relation of sleep to lifestyle, age, and demographic and socioeconomic factors, according to a research titled "Digital phenotyping by consumer wearables identifies sleep-associated markers of cardiovascular disease risk and biological aging".

These insights collected through consumer wearables could help doctors and researchers better understand sleep and find ways to counter the lack of it, to altogether help strugglers take constructive steps to improve their sleep.

Sleep tech is currently a growing industry that new entrants are being drawn towards. Start-ups and industry hunks, healthcare organisations and policymakers, and even employers and employees are taking an interest in the technology. However, we are yet to discover, or even predict, how Bangladesh will receive it.

Top News / World+Biz / Health

sleep deprivation / Sleeping disorder / Sleep loss / technological solution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

4h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

5h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

5h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

12m | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

17m | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

22m | Videos
Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

27m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one