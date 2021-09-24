ECB's Lagarde says causes of EU inflation spike temporary

Global Economy

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 11:48 am

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Many of the drivers of the recent spike in euro zone inflation are temporary and due to fade in the next year, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview aired on CNBC on Friday.

"We think that there will be a return to much more stability in the year to come because many of the causes of higher prices are temporary," Lagarde said.

"When you look at what's causing it, a lot of it has to do with energy prices".

