ECB will raise rates as high as needed to rein in core inflation- Villeroy

Global Economy

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 06:26 pm

Related News

ECB will raise rates as high as needed to rein in core inflation- Villeroy

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 06:26 pm
Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Paris, France, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Paris, France, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

The European Central Bank will raise interest rates as much as needed to bring down core inflation although the pace could possibly slow after the end of the year, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, said that 4.8% in euro zone core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices beyond the central bank's control, was too broad and too high.

"We will raise interest rates as much as necessary to bring core inflation down," Villeroy told Dutch newspaper NRC.

"By the way, this will have a positive effect on banks' net income; European banks are hence more solid than feared by some," he added.

European banks have come under pressure in financial markets in recent days over concerns about the health of Swiss group Credit Suisse.

After the ECB raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points in July and 75 in September, Villeroy said it was important for the ECB's next moves to remain "orderly". This, he said, meant neither jolting markets nor tightening financial conditions for households and firms too abruptly.

Villeroy said that the ECB should raise interest rates "without hesitation, by the end of the year" to the level at which they are neither stimulating nor putting a drag on the economy, which he estimated was somewhere "below or close to 2%".

After that, the ECB would embark on a second leg of its monetary policy normalisation cycle, which he said would be "more flexible and possibly slower".

"I don't say that rate hikes will stop there, but we will have to comprehensively assess the inflation and economic outlook," he added.

World+Biz / Europe

ECB / rate hike / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

6h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

10h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

10h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

1h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

1h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

1h | Videos
Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch