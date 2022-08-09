Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations

Global Economy

Reuters
09 August, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 09:48 pm

Related News

Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations

Reuters
09 August, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 09:48 pm
A sign is pictured at the entrance of Klarna&#039;s headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden on May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Supantha Mukherjee
A sign is pictured at the entrance of Klarna's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden on May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Supantha Mukherjee

Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations.

Easy money from venture capital dealmaking is fast evaporating in an inflation-induced high interest-rate environment as many private investors take a hard look at funding startups, many of which could be years away from turning a profit.

Already high-profile companies such as payments firm Stripe, Swedish buy-now-pay-later firm Klarna and delivery startup Instacart have seen their valuations get knocked down by a peg or two this year, in what venture capital firms call down rounds.

In the United States alone, 81 US companies had to take a hair cut to their valuation, data from PitchBook showed.

Companies that are looking for seed money, or early-stage funding, are also seeing their valuations questioned.

"Without an open IPO market, and a much lower late-stage capital availability now than during the past year, opens up the probability of these companies taking down rounds," said Kyle Stanford, senior venture capital analyst at PitchBook.

After a stellar run marked by record multi-billion dollar listings, the US IPO market has grounded to a halt, with only eight companies managing a successful floatation this year - a 13-year low, according to reports from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA). 

That gives little room for private investors, including venture capitalists firms, to plan their exits and cash in on their investments, prompting companies to opt for even lower valuations in order to attract fresh funds.

Instacart has cut its valuation by 40%, citing market turbulence due to red-hot inflation and fears of a looming recession.

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi and payments giant Stripe have reportedly seen a drop of 67% and 28%, respectively, in their valuations.

In July, Klarna raised capital in a down round that cut its valuation by over 80% to $6.7 billion, a far cry from the $46 billion price tag the fintech attracted last year.

"It will be very difficult for startups to maintain their high-valuations in the current market, and a down round may be better to level-set with founders and investors the reality of the situation," said Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase, a New York-based investor.

Even if the IPO market stabilizes in 2023, startups, especially those that are struggling to break even or are known for massive cash burn, may have to face tough investor scrutiny on profits and valuations.

"As such, we expect to see a wave of IPO down rounds when they do come to market," said Matthew Kennedy, senior strategist at IPO research firm Renaissance Capital.

World+Biz

start-up

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

10h | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

1d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Donald Trump buried ex-wife Ivana at a golf course

Why Donald Trump buried ex-wife Ivana at a golf course

38m | Videos
In absence of groom, his brother stands by the bride

In absence of groom, his brother stands by the bride

3h | Videos
Tajia procession of Muharram

Tajia procession of Muharram

4h | Videos
Importance of Ashura in Islam

Importance of Ashura in Islam

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

4
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

5
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla

6
Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110
Banking

Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110