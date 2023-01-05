Dollar wavers after Fed minutes offer few surprises

Global Economy

Reuters
05 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 04:58 pm

Related News

Dollar wavers after Fed minutes offer few surprises

Reuters
05 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 04:58 pm
Dollar wavers after Fed minutes offer few surprises

The dollar was roughly flat in choppy trading on Thursday after the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes.

Details of the discussion from the central bank's December policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed policymakers remain focused on curbing inflation and do not envisage interest rate cuts in 2023.

Analysts said the minutes were broadly in line with expectations, explaining the relatively muted reaction in markets.

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.13% against the dollar at $1.062. It rose 0.54% on Wednesday after French inflation came in lower than expected, boosting optimism about the euro zone economy.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against major peers, was last flat at 104.2 on Thursday, after rising earlier in the session.

It was well below September's 20-year high of 114.78, but above the six-month low of 103.38 touched in late December.

The dollar surged in 2022 as the Fed hiked interest rates aggressively, luring investors towards higher-yielding US assets.

Fed officials in December projected that its main interest rate, currently in the 4.25%-4.50% range, would rise to just over 5% in 2023 and likely remain there for some time.

The minutes reiterated the hawkish message on Wednesday, saying that "no participants anticipated that it would be appropriate to begin reducing the federal funds rate target in 2023".

Yet the market doubts that the Fed will not lower rates as economic growth slows, partly explaining the lack of reaction in the dollar, analysts said.

"Long story short, the markets are not buying the Fed's dot plot," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

Japan's yen JPY=EBS was little changed at 132.63 per dollar, after falling 1.23% on Wednesday, with traders wagering that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may soon fully abandon its controversial yield curve control.

The BOJ is putting more emphasis on an inflation gauge that excludes fuel costs and will likely raise its projections for the index's growth in quarterly forecasts due this month, sources told Reuters.

Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at RaboBank, said lower inflation in Europe and reopening in China were likely weighing on the dollar by making other regions look more attractive.

"We've got the euro zone perhaps doing better than the market anticipated, so perhaps less reason for safe-haven dollar buying," she said.

Foley said economic data would be key in determining whether the Fed sticks to its rate hike projections. The latest US monthly employment figures, for December, is due on Friday.

Sterling GBP=D3 was down 0.36% to $1.202, after rallying 0.76% on Wednesday.

The Chinese onshore yuan CNY=CFXS rose more than 0.3% to 6.875 per dollar as the currency continued to be underpinned by China's reopening measures, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Aussie dollar AUD=D3 was last down 0.3% to $0.682, while the Kiwi NZD=D3 was 0.17% lower at %0.628

 

World+Biz

Dollar / Federal Reserve

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

5h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

6h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

7h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jessia Islam revealed her Secret

Jessia Islam revealed her Secret

1h | TBS Entertainment
Thousand years of history in one room

Thousand years of history in one room

21h | TBS Stories
Nuhash Humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

Nuhash Humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

22h | TBS Entertainment
Where do billionaires keep their money?

Where do billionaires keep their money?

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget