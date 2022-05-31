Dollar stronger as inflation worries dampen risk sentiment

Global Economy

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 08:56 pm

Related News

Dollar stronger as inflation worries dampen risk sentiment

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 08:56 pm
US dollar, euro and Ukrainian hryvnia banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Kiev, Ukraine, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration/File Photo
US dollar, euro and Ukrainian hryvnia banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Kiev, Ukraine, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration/File Photo

The US dollar rose across the board on Tuesday as Treasury yields climbed and worries over a further acceleration in global inflation kept investors' risk appetite at bay.

The dollar was supported by demand for havens. US stocks fell on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors.

US Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday, a day after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed should be prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed. 

The US Dollar Currency Index , which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.5% at 101.92, on pace for its best one-day gain in nearly two weeks. The dollar index, up about 6.6% for the year, is down 1.2% for May, on pace for its worst monthly loss in a year.

Tuesday's bounce in the US dollar suggests better support for the dollar index around its 50-day moving average, which the index has been testing over the past couple of sessions, Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotia Bank, said in a note.

The dollar index has not closed below its 50-day moving average since mid-February but has drifted closer to it over the last several sessions.

The dollar index hasn&#039;t closed below its 50-day moving average since mid-February
The dollar index hasn't closed below its 50-day moving average since mid-February

"We think the USD is unlikely to rally significantly and still consider price action to reflect the early stages of a broader reversal in the recent USD bull trend." Osborne said.

For now, the euro remained weak as data on Tuesday showed euro zone inflation hit a record high in May, adding pressure on the European Central Bank as it fends off a recession and looks to curb high prices with gradual interest rate increases in coming months.

Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April, beating expectations for 7.7% as price growth continued to broaden, indicating that it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure. 

Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.6% to a 5-day low.

News that European Union leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut most oil imports from Russia by the end of this year sent oil prices higher and offered some support to commodity currencies. 

The Canadian dollar touched 1.2653 per dollar, near a one-month high struck overnight, ahead of Wednesday's Bank of Canada meeting at which all 30 economists polled by Reuters expect a 50-basis-point rate hike to 1.50%.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin climbed 0.42% to $31,363.19, a near 3-week high.

World+Biz / USA

US dollar / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

10h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

10h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

12h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

58m | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

2h | Videos
50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

3h | Videos
CU students becoming self-sufficient

CU students becoming self-sufficient

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products