Dollar stands tall as hawkish ECB fans downturn fears

Global Economy

Reuters
16 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 09:30 am

Related News

Dollar stands tall as hawkish ECB fans downturn fears

Reuters
16 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 09:30 am
File photo: Reuters
File photo: Reuters

The safe-haven dollar held just below the month's high against the yen on Friday and maintained overnight gains versus other peers amid growing worries that continued monetary tightening at the world's biggest central banks could trigger a recession.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said after the policy board raised interest rates again overnight that "this is not enough," and that the bank must "continue the battle against inflation at a steady pace."

A day earlier, the US Federal Reserve also tightened policy, with Chair Jerome Powell adding policymakers expected rates to rise higher and stay elevated for longer.

"It has been a big night in markets, with the modestly 'risk-off' reaction to the Fed on Wednesday from what was seen as a slightly more hawkish than expected set of outcomes, greatly exacerbated by the messaging out of the ECB's meeting," Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against the euro, yen and four other peers, edged 0.06% lower to 104.45 in early Asia trading, but following a 0.85% surge overnight, its biggest since late September.

It has been a volatile week for the greenback though, which has it ultimately on track for a 0.47% decline.

The dollar climbed as high as 138.18 yen on Thursday for the first time since Nov. 30, ending that day with a 1.68% gain. On Friday, it eased back 0.18% to 137.51 yen.

The euro added 0.08% to $1.0637, rebounding slightly from Thursday's 0.49% retreat.

Sterling, which is also part of the dollar index, gained 0.11% to $1.21945, following a 1.99% tumble the previous day.

The Bank of England raised its key interest rate on Thursday as well and indicated more hikes were likely. However, investors bet that the BoE might be getting close to the end of its increases in borrowing costs.

The risk-sensitive antipodean currencies stabilised on Friday following big drops the previous day.

The Australian dollar was 0.13% higher at $0.67085, recovering after a 2.38% slide overnight that saw it touch $0.6677 for the first time since 7 Dec.

The New Zealand dollar bounced 0.19% to $0.6353 following a 1.84% tumble on Thursday, when it dipped to $0.6321, also a first since 7 Dec.

World+Biz

Dollar / ECB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

2h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

22h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

21h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

22h | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

17h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

18h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

19h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing