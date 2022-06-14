Dollar pauses near 20-year highs after historic bond rout

Global Economy

Reuters
14 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 05:25 pm

Related News

Dollar pauses near 20-year highs after historic bond rout

Reuters
14 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 05:25 pm
Plastic letters arranged to read &quot;Inflation&quot; are placed on U.S. Dollar banknote in this illustration taken 12 June 2022. Photo: Reuters
Plastic letters arranged to read "Inflation" are placed on U.S. Dollar banknote in this illustration taken 12 June 2022. Photo: Reuters

The US dollar consolidated gains near a 20-year peak on Tuesday while its rivals from the Aussie to the euro nursed steep losses as traders braced for aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this week.

Expectations for a 75 basis-point increase at the conclusion of a two-day meeting on Wednesday are nearly baked into prices, according to CME's Fedwatch Tool with investment banks like Goldman Sachs expecting a 75 basis-point rate hike in June and July, and a 50 basis-point rise in September. 

A 75 basis-point increase would be the biggest since 1994 and with world stock markets nursing deep losses, the dollar's appeal as a safe-haven asset is also boosting its allure.

"There is no compelling signs of bargain hunting in riskier currencies or profit taking on long dollar positions after yesterday's fireworks... You don't want to be short the dollar in that scenario," said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale in London.

Friday's red-hot inflation reading fuelled the worst day on two-year US Treasury bonds since 2009; taken together with Friday's post-CPI jump, yields rose around 54 bps, the biggest two-day move since just after the 2008 Lehman collapse, Deutsche Bank said.

Widening rate differentials in favour of the United States have boosted the greenback's appeal while reduced long positions have also helped traders to pile on the long dollar trade.

Traders own just 12 billion dollars, which is roughly one quarter of the record long established at the start of the last US tightening cycle in 2015.

It has hit one-month highs on the euro, Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar, Swiss franc and Canadian dollar and it made a new one-month top of $1.0397 per euro on Tuesday, before retreating slightly to $1.0475.

Nerves about official intervention also gave brief respite to the yen, but it was soon on the back foot after the Bank of Japan expanded a round of bond purchases, knocking the 10-year government bond yield back to its 0.25% cap.

It last traded at 134.18 per dollar after hitting a 24-year low of 135.22 on Monday.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

Dollar / Bond / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

6h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

7h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

8h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

1h | Videos
What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

19h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

19h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more